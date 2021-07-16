Why It’s Time to Buy McDonald’s Stock Again

McDonald’s isn’t the dominant growth story it was. But McDonald’s stock continues its steady performance – and a breakout may be coming.

You don’t hear much about McDonald’s (MCD) stock these days. It’s not as exciting as younger, faster-growing fast food stocks like Shake Shack (SHAK) or a recovering one like Chipotle (CMG). But McDonald’s stock continues to consistently outpace the market while remaining a reliable dividend grower.

McDonald’s Stock: Slow but Steady Growth

How consistent has McDonald’s stock been? It’s up 10% year to date, 23% in the last year, 91% in the last five years and 167% in the last decade. Now, that’s not setting the world on fire – none of those returns exceed the returns in the S&P 500 over the comparable time periods. However, when you sprinkle in the 2.2% dividend yield – much better than the 1.3% average dividend yield for the S&P 500 – the combination of reliable income and consistent returns makes MCD stock more appetizing.

And now is a good time to buy. Why? Because analysts anticipate 16% sales growth and 43% earnings per share growth this year after a down 2020, and yet the stock trades at a more than palatable 27 times forward earnings – well below industry peers CMG (forward P/E of 64) and SHAK (an astronomical 446 times forward earnings), and even below slower-growth Wendy’s (WEN) (forward P/E of 31) and Yum! Brands (YUM) (forward P/E of 29).

Meanwhile, MCD stock remains a Dividend Aristocrat; the company hiked its dividend yet again last November, up to $1.29 per share. It’s the 44th straight year the company has raised its dividend payout.

The chart looks good too, trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages for most of the last four months, with the 50-day line trending upward since early March.

It’s been trading in a narrow trading range between 227 and 237 since early April, and has been knocking on the door of the top of that range in the last month despite some market weakness of late. If it breaks above 237, it could start another leg up that looks like the big jump MCD had in March and April.

Importantly, McDonald’s stock has consistently held up well in market downtrends over the past year, and we’re seeing that again in the last week.

MCD Still a Long-Term Play

While it’s long past peak perception, the profit and sales growth, bullish-looking chart and rock-solid dividend continue to make MCD stock a good long-term investment for growth investors and income investors alike.

There are fast food stocks that have been growing much faster (no pun intended), but none of them offer McDonald’s combination of steady returns and yield. If you don’t already own this reliable growth and income stock, now is as good a time as any to add MCD to your portfolio.

Do you have McDonald’s stock in your portfolio? When did you buy it, and how have your returns been?

