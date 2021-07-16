VIDEO: The Onus is on the Bulls | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s turn for the worse—while the mega-cap indexes look fine, there’s lots of damage under the surface, especially among growth titles. That’s keeping Mike cautious, though he’s not throwing in the towel, as most leaders are pulling back normally so far—the onus is on the bulls to show up, but if they do, there are still a decent number of setups as we head into earnings season. Stocks mentioned include CRWD, DOCU, NET, NVDA, MRVL, SHOP, CROX, PYPL and CVNA.
