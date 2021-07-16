VIDEO: The Onus is on the Bulls | Cabot Weekly Review - Cabot Wealth Network

VIDEO: The Onus is on the Bulls | Cabot Weekly Review

July 16, 2021| by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s turn for the worse—while the mega-cap indexes look fine, there’s lots of damage under the surface, especially among growth titles. That’s keeping Mike cautious, though he’s not throwing in the towel, as most leaders are pulling back normally so far—the onus is on the bulls to show up, but if they do, there are still a decent number of setups as we head into earnings season. Stocks mentioned include CRWD, DOCU, NET, NVDA, MRVL, SHOP, CROX, PYPL and CVNA.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.
Michael Cintolo

Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks

Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.

Learn More

Comments

You must log in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials

This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Need Assistance?

Call Financial Freedom Federation Customer Service at
(800) 777-2658

Send this to a friend