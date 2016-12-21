Market Update Current Market Update

From Cabot Dividend Investor:



The post-election rally extended its gains early this month, but the stock market has started cooling off over the past week—a normal post-euphoria consolidation according to the Cabot market timers.

However, the dollar hasn’t cooled off at all, hitting its highest level in 14 years this week. The greenback was boosted by the Fed’s rate hike and statement last Wednesday. While the hike was widely expected, the Fed’s comments were more hawkish than expected. After increasing their growth and employment forecasts, several Fed members telegraphed that they think three rate hikes will be warranted in 2017.

The move sent prices of global bonds and gold sharply lower, although oil prices remain strong.