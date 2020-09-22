Current Market Update
From Cabot Top Ten Trader
Today’s weakness cracked the market’s intermediate-term uptrend, though because we’ve been cautious for a while, we’re not changing our overall viewpoint—you should be holding some cash and going slow as the market and leaders work through this correction. That said, we do see some rays of light, including some former leaders finding support and many stocks that are taking the market’s downturn in stride, so some nibbling here or there is fine (preferably on dips).
How do I get started? Some should please put me through this, would appreciate
Thanks for asking. With Top Ten, we usually advise going slow — the market is open every weekday and we’re in touch twice per week (one issue, one Friday update). When sifting through the names, start with the Top Pick, and then look for any new “themes” (could be sectors or niches that are driving some names higher) that emerge, most of which we try to highlight. Then cut all losses short while letting most winners run. In time, you should have a portfolio full of high-performing stocks. Don’t hesitate to email me mike@cabotwealth.com with any questions along the way.
Got stopped out of SQ make about 250% in 17 months. time to re buy?
Hi John — I wouldn’t, at least not yet. Market is in a correction, and I have a hunch these stocks that have had giant runs are going to need time at the very least to build new launching pads. Great profit, but now that you’re out of it I’d just wait for a better market/proper entry point.
Not sure why you didn’t see this pull back coming?
John — well, we tend to follow, not predict, and we’ve been raising cash at a quick pace, though that’s not to say there hasn’t been a ton of damage. That said, if we had bailed ahead of time on prior “corrections” we would have been knocked out of so many winners. It so happens that this decline has been a doozy, but selling everything after 3 bad days isn’t a good long-term strategy.
