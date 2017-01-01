Why You Should Invest in Emerging Markets—and Other World Stock Markets Why invest in emerging markets? This FREE Special Report has the details.

Investment advisors say that about 30% of an individual’s equity portfolio should be in international stocks. Yet, research has shown that one out of five individual investors think they should have 10% or less of their stock portfolios in international equities.

Emerging market economies are growing much faster than America’s. China is expecting 6.3% GDP growth in 2017, more than double the expected growth rate in the U.S. and nearly double the global average. India is projected to grow even faster in 2017.

Investing in world stock markets is, in our view, essential to a balanced portfolio.

Getting comfortable with world stock markets

For example, did you know there's a way to get all of the same assurances on accounting and reporting standards for investments in the world markets that you get when you invest in the U.S.?

You'll also learn how to minimize your losses, based on our tried and true advice. You'll even get the details of Cabot's widely-trusted SNaC approach to investing (Story, Numbers and Chart), which works equally well for U.S. investments and world stock market investments alike.

SNaC is both powerful and proven, and should always inform your trade decisions in the emerging markets. Notes the report's author, Paul Goodwin, who edits our Cabot Emerging Markets Investor newsletter,

“Like almost everyone, of the three components of the SNaC strategy I guess I like story the best. But there is value in all three, and having all three parts—Story, Numbers and Chart—can help to shift the odds in favor of an emerging market stock’s success. The best stocks have great stories, strong numbers and technically attractive charts. In an enterprise that requires you to use every advantage at your disposal to get the odds on your side, it just makes sense to go for the complete package.”

Refusing to diversify a stock portfolio can lead to outsized losses.

The opportunity risk of avoiding international and emerging market equities is substantial.

The US is expecting a reasonably healthy GDP growth rate in 2017 of 2.4% … while China is expecting 6.3% and India is projected to grow at 7.9%.

It’s true. Emerging market stocks offer the kind of growth potential that you simply can’t get from investing in your average U.S. company.

World stock markets without risk

This Special Report doesn’t stop with the emerging markets you most often think of such as the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) countries. To help you get your feet wet, we’ve also included an informative section on investing in Canadian stocks. While Canada’s growth rate isn’t as high even as that of the U.S., and its stocks have suffered a bit more, there are many appealing qualities about Canadian stocks that you should consider.

These include economic stability, of course, along with the most trusted banks in the world (does that surprise you?), low volatility, even during the 2008 market collapse, cheap currency and a low tax rate.

Take a look at our analysis in this Special Report, and see what you think about investing in Canadian stocks. While the rewards aren’t as great as those in the world stock markets, the risks are lower and it’s a great way to get your feet wet in international investing for the sake of diversity, without taking the more nerve-wracking plunge in less stable countries.

We’ve also identified several other “safe” international markets for you too, so you can really spread your wings.

Why should you trust this Special Report?

We share with you our best investing strategies in this report. You'll find out everything you need to know about our own emerging markets portfolio, along with details on …

The Rule of 10 (an aggressive portfolio that’s diversified yet concentrated)

Our rigorous Sell Discipline

Cabot’s Emerging Markets Timer

At Cabot, we're a family of both advisors and investors – many of whom are themselves second generation subscribers. In fact, we're an actual family here: Our President and Chief Investment Strategist, Tim Lutts, is the son of our company's founder, another of our analysts is a third-generation member of the family, and our other analysts are all long-term advisors with the company.

At Cabot, we’re a family of both advisors and investors – many of whom are themselves second generation subscribers. In fact, we’re an actual family here: Our President and Chief Investment Strategist, Tim Lutts, is the son of our company’s founder, another of our analysts is a third-generation member of the family, and our other analysts are all long-term advisors with the company. There are no get-rich-quick folks here at Cabot: you can trust the information and guidance in this Special Report because we stake our reputations on it!

