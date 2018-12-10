Cabot Prime Week Ending December 14, 2018
Article Excerpt
Cabot Weekly Review (Video) In this week’s stock market video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s wild (and mostly negative) week—the nascent uptrend from last week has fallen by the wayside, and with the major trend still down, he’s sticking with a mostly defensive stance. That said, Mike is also seeing more and more stocks resist […]
Comments