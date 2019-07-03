Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The S&P 500 is at new all time highs as I write this. We have a market that wants to go higher, but it just keeps getting interrupted with negative headlines. It seems like we can’t get through a week without bad trade news or signs of a weakening global economy that prevents the market from taking off.