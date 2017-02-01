Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
It’s time to sell AbbVie (ABBV), one of the weakest stocks in our portfolio. AbbVie’s earnings failed to impress last week, the stock is stuck in a trading range with a slight downward bias, and the biotech rally has failed—or at least been delayed—once again.