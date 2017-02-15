Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The market is healthy and investors should be bullish. For our part, we’re putting Wynn Resorts (WYNN) back on Buy today. Investors looking to put money to work should also consider Carnival (CCL), Costco (COST), Prudential (PRU), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Home Depot (HD).