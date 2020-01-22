Dividend Stocks

Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update

January 22, 2020|by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

Here we are in an up leg of a bull market that began three months ago. Since early October the S&P 500 has climbed 14%. With trade issues and Iran out of the headlines, the strong economy and low interest rates are driving stocks higher with technology leading the charge.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.