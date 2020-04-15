Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The market is forward looking. It senses an end to this pandemic crisis and a reopening of the economy sooner rather than later. That’s good news. And I agree. The end-of-the-world pessimism that caused the market crash is being tempered. It’s a very good thing.