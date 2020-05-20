Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
We are in the midst of a rally that has continued for about two months. This market seems to want to go higher. While the rally has slowed significantly from the initial bounce off the lows in March, the overall market is still in an uptrend.