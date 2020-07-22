Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Every week there’s bad new and good news. This week there is bad news about tensions with the Chinese and good news regarding a European Union stimulus and energy demand. Every week there’s bad news and good news about the virus. The spread of the virus is increasing but the market always seems to rally on some promising new treatment or vaccine that offsets the worry.