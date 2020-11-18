Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
This year continues to amaze. The market had another big rally this week on news of very positive late-stage trial results for a coronavirus vaccine from pharmaceutical company Moderna (MRNA). The S&P 500 soared to a new all-time high, the first since early September.