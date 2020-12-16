Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
With Christmas just a little over a week away, the market tends to go into a holding pattern. It’s a lot like the last weeks of the summer. Investors tend to focus on other things while the market continues in the same fashion as it did right before people stopped paying attention.