Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Mike Cintolo, our market timing expert, wrote earlier this week that he wouldn’t be surprised to see this correction develop one more leg down, and it looks like that’s what we’re getting. All the major indexes opened significantly lower yesterday, and while they rebounded partially in the afternoon, the turbulence sent the VIX surging to its highest level since the U.S. election.