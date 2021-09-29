 Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update - Cabot Wealth Network

Things are getting ugly out there. And I expect it to get worse before it gets better. The market had its worse day since March yesterday. The worry de jour was the debt limit. I believe the issue will be resolved long before a default occurs one way or another. But this teetering market can’t take any negative news.

