Dividend Stocks

Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update

April 19, 2017|by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

The odds of a June interest rate increase have now fallen to 47%, from 60% earlier this month. A December rate hike is seen as even less likely, with odds currently at 37%, down from 56%. That’s led to additional gains in bond alternatives like utilities.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.