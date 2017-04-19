Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update

No matter what you may have heard recently, value investing is far from dead. As it happens, Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor has a win rate of more than 89% over the past two years—the same time period in which value investing is said to have declined! In fact, it has has outperformed the Dow by more than 4.5 to 1 … for 20 years. Does that sound like a dead investing strategy to you? Or does it instead sound like something you’d like to get in on?

