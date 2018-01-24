Dividend Stocks

Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update

January 24, 2018
Article Excerpt

The stock market remains hot, and while a pullback is always possible, the trend is firmly up. A lot of stocks are overextended short-term though, including some in our portfolio, so don’t be afraid to take partial profits where you have them, and be selective on the buy side.

