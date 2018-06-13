Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Markets remain volatile, and some stock indexes started to diverge toward the end of last week. The rotation means some stocks are looking stronger than others, but overall the intermediate trend remains up. There are still plenty of yellow flags out there, but the market’s trend remains up, so if you’re underinvested, feel free to do a little buying here.