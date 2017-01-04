Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Stock markets started the New Year with a nice pop yesterday, after closing out the last week of 2016 marginally lower. While one day of action isn’t enough to indicate a trend, we’re optimistic that 2017 could bring a strong market rally.