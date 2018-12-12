Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The weakness that was troubling the market before last Wednesday’s unanticipated holiday worsened when markets opened again Thursday, and the major indexes are back at their correction lows. I was optimistic when the market strengthened two weeks ago, for now it’s time to stay defensive. That means selling half of one our holdings. But on a positive note, some sectors are still working well, and I’m moving both our REITs back to Buy.