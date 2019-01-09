Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Don’t look now but the market is in rally mode and has been for a couple of weeks. We will continue to favor safer, more recession-resistant stocks and investments for the foreseeable future but the selloff may be over. One rating change as we move a position from buy to hold.