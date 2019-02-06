Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The market isn’t spiraling downwards anymore. It’s actually looking healthy again. The next stages of this market should be ideal for dividend payers and the relative return of dividend stocks in the upcoming quarters and years could be the best in a long time. Only one rating change today as we are selling a half position.