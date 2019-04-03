Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The S&P 500 was up 13% for the quarter, making it the best first quarter since 1998 and the best overall quarter since 2009. It’s impossible to predict short-term gyrations in the market, at this point, it looks like a slow slog higher for the market for the rest of the year. It is an ideal environment for dividend stocks and only once change to the portfolio as we are selling one position.