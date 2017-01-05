Cabot Emerging Market Investor Bi-weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The Emerging Markets Timer is now flashing a new buy signal, as the iShares Emerging Markets Fund (EEM) has risen above both its 25- and 50-day moving averages and the lower (25-day) has turned up. Our only portfolio move today is to return TAL Education (TAL) to a Buy rating.