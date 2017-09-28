Cabot Emerging Market Investor Bi-weekly Update

Four years ago, I told you about a rocket-fueled stock that was changing the way Americans worked, played, and invested. Since then this company has handed my readers a whopping 352% gains.

You’re getting a valuable second chance to grab the next 352% rise thanks to 45% revenue and 69% earnings growth.

The company’s stock price has already risen 46% this year and is headed for another double by year’s end.

Thirty seven analysts agree—raising their earnings expectations for both 2017 and 2018.