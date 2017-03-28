Cabot Emerging Market Investor Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
The recent rough patch in the market has taken a toll on two of our stocks. And while the Cabot Emerging Markets Timer is still positive, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF on which it is based experienced a reversal on March 21, and has been trading flat and tight for more than a week. Accordingly, we are going to sell one of our holdings that has buckled under selling pressure and put another on Hold.