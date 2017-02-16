Emerging Markets

Cabot Emerging Markets Bi-weekly Update

February 16, 2017|by
Add Comment
Cabot Emerging Markets Investor Newsletter

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

The Emerging Markets Timer continues to flash a buy signal, as the iShares Emerging Markets Fund (EEM) has been sprinting away from its moving averages. We are responding by returning one stock to a Buy rating and initiating a half position in another.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think