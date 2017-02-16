Cabot Emerging Markets Bi-weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The Emerging Markets Timer continues to flash a buy signal, as the iShares Emerging Markets Fund (EEM) has been sprinting away from its moving averages. We are responding by returning one stock to a Buy rating and initiating a half position in another.