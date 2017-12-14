Cabot Emerging Markets Investor 648

Despite the sting of today’s pullback that included just about the entire market, the Cabot Emerging Markets Timer is holding on to its buy signal. We’re watching the big Party Congress in Beijing and are paying attention to the flat performance of a few of our stocks over the past few months. But with good profits in many of our stocks, we’re willing to be patient as we head into earnings season. And we have a new stock recommendation that’s as hot as anything we’ve ever recommended.