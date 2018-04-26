Emerging Markets

Cabot Emerging Markets Investor Bi-weekly Update

April 26, 2018|by
Cabot Emerging Markets Investor Newsletter

Article Excerpt

The iShares EM Fund (EEM) has been through a bad week, pulling it decisively below its 25- and 50-day moving averages. It’s a clear red light, and we’re taking action to reduce our exposure while we await both quarterly earnings reports from our holdings and a return of the buyers to emerging market stocks.

