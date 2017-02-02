Cabot Emerging Markets Investor Bi-weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
WHAT TO DO NOW: The Emerging Markets Timer continues to flash a buy signal, as the iShares Emerging Markets Fund (EEM) remains above its lower 50-day moving average. We have no changes in the portfolio today. Market Environment Despite generally improving economic numbers, the Fed’s Open Market Committee voted unanimously yesterday to keep U.S. interest […]