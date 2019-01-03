Cabot Emerging Markets Investor Bi-weekly Update
The MSCI Emerging Market (EM) basket of 25 emerging market countries pulled back 15% in dollar terms, the Japan market was down 12%, and China’s Shanghai Composite index got clobbered, falling 25%. India ended the year down only 4.2% thanks to pro-business economic policies and an infrastructure boom.