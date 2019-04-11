Cabot Emerging Markets Investor Bi-weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
As we enter the second quarter, emerging markets are on solid footing in a constructive uptrend as EEM remains just above both 50-day and 25-day moving averages. In light of this we are positive and increasing our allocation.