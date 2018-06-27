Cabot Emerging Markets Investor Special Bulletin
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The markets remained under heavy selling pressure today, with stiff losses in both the Golden Dragon ETF (PGJ) that tracks Chinese ADRs and the iShares MSCI EM ETF (EEM) that represents the broader emerging markets. As a result, we are selling one of our stocks tonight.