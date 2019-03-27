Cabot Emerging Markets Investor Special Bulletin
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Rather than wait until Thursday, I would like to let you know that I’m moving one stock to a sell following its 7% decline Tuesday following disappointing news that electric vehicle subsidies in China are being cut 50%.