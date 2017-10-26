Cabot Emerging Markets Investor
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The iShares EM Fund (EEM) is holding above its moving averages, which keeps the Cabot Emerging Markets Timer a bright green. But the weakness in Chinese stocks is hitting the portfolio hard. In response, we have six moves today.