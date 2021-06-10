From the Cabot Explorer 737 issue of Cabot Explorer
Cabot Explorer 737
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The market has been subdued for the last few weeks as investors weigh how far the market has come against the risks of rising inflation, supply-chain problems and the possibility of higher taxes.