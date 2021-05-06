Cabot Explorer Bi-weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Cloudflare (NET) earnings are out today as sector rotation and scrutiny of SPAC-acquired target company valuations continue. Electric vehicle (EVs) stocks are struggling a bit and could be presenting us with attractive entry points.