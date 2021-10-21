 Cabot Explorer Bi-weekly Update - Cabot Wealth Network

Emerging Markets

Cabot Explorer Bi-weekly Update

October 21, 2021
Cabot Explorer

In a person, company, country, or stock, resiliency matters. For example, with disruptions related to the pandemic and supply-chain chaos all around us, some will navigate better than others. U.S. stocks have been rising despite coping with the effects of inflation, a slowing Chinese economy and supply-chain disruptions on the technology industry. Stocks have gained in recent days on strong earnings reports. Labor shortages, higher prices for raw materials and supply-chain issues haven’t substantially impacted profits.

