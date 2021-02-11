Cabot Global Stocks Explorer Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
While the market continues to move forward, The “Buffett Indicator,” which takes the broadest Wilshire 5000 Index and divides it by the annual U.S. GDP, is now at a record high. In doing the math, the Buffett Indicator stands at about 194%. This figure is well above the 159% seen just before the dot-com bubble.