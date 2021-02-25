Cabot Global Stocks Explorer Bi-weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
You may have seen that a relatively new Explorer idea, Fisker (FSR), was up 38% yesterday. It turns out that my analogy of comparing the company to Apple’s relationship to Foxconn was truer than even I could imagine. The news yesterday was that Foxconn will be making a future Fisker model electric vehicle, and even better, it may be doing so in my home state of Wisconsin.