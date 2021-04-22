Cabot Explorer Bi-weekly Update

The only, and I repeat, the only flaw I can see in this stock is that few investors know about it. Yet, it is making money hand over fist behind the scenes and it has been for years.

Why, long before COVID-19 hit, this stock was on a tear, handing investors 100% more profits than Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google—that’s 230% to 76%, 105%, 16% and 32%, respectively.

This company’s market leadership will continue for years to come.