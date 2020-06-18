Cabot Global Stocks Explorer Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
U.S. and global markets continue to be fueled by substantial amounts of liquidity washing over the world. According to Lipper, the amount in American money market funds has reached $4.6 trillion. This is a record going back to 1992.