Emerging Markets

Cabot Global Stocks Explorer Bi-weekly Update

July 2, 2020| by
Add Comment
Cabot Global Stocks Explorer

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

As we move into the third quarter, analysts at Goldman Sachs write that their baseline forecast is for the S&P 500 to gain 5% in the second half of the year. In their “vaccine upside” scenario, stocks rise by 14% from here; in the “virus downside” scenario, they drop 30%.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.