Cabot Global Stocks Explorer Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The Explorer portfolio had another good week despite a sharp pullback by ElectraMeccanica (SOLO). We still have a big profit there, so I advise you to sell half your position and let the rest ride. As you review your stock portfolios going into 2021, I encourage you to take partial profits from your big winners.