Cabot Global Stocks Explorer Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
As I mentioned in yesterday’s issue, we got some bad news on this portfolio stock before the market opened regarding an internal investigation of fraud by the company’s COO and several other employees who apparently significantly overstated sales in 2019.