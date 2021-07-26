Cabot Explorer Special Bulletin - Cabot Wealth Network

Emerging Markets

Cabot Explorer Special Bulletin

July 26, 2021| by
Article Excerpt

Due to escalating regulatory risk by Chinese authorities, please sell Pinduoduo stock. I will have more in this Thursday’s update but, in short, the Chinese are exerting their authority on Chinese companies that have used offshore entities to list on U.S. markets. China wants these companies to list in Hong Kong or Shanghai. There may be some trading and arbitrage opportunities developing, but the risk for Pinduoduo is now too high.

