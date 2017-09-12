From the Cabot Growth Investor 1376 issue of Cabot Growth Investor
Cabot Growth Investor 1376
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Buyers Stepping Up Most investors tend to check out during the summer, partly due to the attraction of the grill and the beach, but also because of market history—it’s a fact that mid-July through early October is frequently a dead zone for stocks, with many declines (small, medium or large) occurring during that period. Sure […]