From the Cabot Growth Investor 1379 issue of Cabot Growth Investor
Cabot Growth Investor 1379
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Longer-Term Outlook Remains Great When you get down to it, investing is all about finding an edge and exploiting it. Some people try to do that over a very short time period (swing traders), though we’ve always found that challenging. Indeed, from a growth investor’s point of view, we don’t see much edge right now […]